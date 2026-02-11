Mother’s Day Brunch

Join us for an elegant and exciting Mother's Day Brunch on May 10th, 2026.

ADULTS - $70

KIDS (10 and under) - $25



Two times available: 11am-12:30pm OR 1:30pm-3pm



Enjoy live music, a delicious brunch buffet, and mimosas.



Brunch highlights:

TBD



Included in your ticket:

- Brunch Buffet

- Live music

- Complimentary glass



Email events@avwine.com for questions & wine club discount.

Fee: $26-$70