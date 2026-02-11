|Location:
|Aurora Vineyards
|Map:
|21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
|Phone:
|(503) 678-3390
|Email:
|events@avwine.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/auroracolonyvineyardsandwinery/event/592142/mothers-day-brunch
|All Dates:
Mother’s Day Brunch
Join us for an elegant and exciting Mother's Day Brunch on May 10th, 2026.
ADULTS - $70
KIDS (10 and under) - $25
Two times available: 11am-12:30pm OR 1:30pm-3pm
Enjoy live music, a delicious brunch buffet, and mimosas.
Brunch highlights:
TBD
Included in your ticket:
- Brunch Buffet
- Live music
- Complimentary glass
Email events@avwine.com for questions & wine club discount.
Fee: $26-$70
Included in your ticket: - Brunch Buffet - Live music - Complimentary glass