Location:Dobbes Family Winery
Map:240 SE 5th St, DUNDEE, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:info@dobbesfamilywinery.com
All Dates:May 12, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Mother's Day Wine Tasting & Mimosa's

Celebrate the “moms” in your life with wine tasting and mimosa’s.

Treat your taste buds to a journey of flavors as you enjoy quality time with your loved ones. Raise a glass to the special women in your life and make memories to cherish forever.

 

Fee: $25.00

