|Location:
|Dobbes Family Winery
|Map:
|240 SE 5th St, DUNDEE, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|info@dobbesfamilywinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/dobbehttps://www.exploretock.com/dobbesfamilyestate/experience/137181/classic-tasting-flight-in-the-hideaway-at-dobbes?date=2024-04-10&size=2&time=12%3A00sfamilyestate/event/473031/pizza-pinot-performances
|All Dates:
Mother's Day Wine Tasting & Mimosa's
Celebrate the “moms” in your life with wine tasting and mimosa’s.
Treat your taste buds to a journey of flavors as you enjoy quality time with your loved ones. Raise a glass to the special women in your life and make memories to cherish forever.
Fee: $25.00