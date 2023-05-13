 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:debbie@yamhill.com
Website:http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=mother-s-day-wine-cheese-pairing--1590516053--351
All Dates:May 13, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 14, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Mother's Day Weekend Wine & Cheese

Treat the mom in your life to a wine and cheese pairing flight! We will be offering a special flight of five wines, each paired with a local cheese from Briar Rose Creamery - $30/person.

Please call or email to make your reservation: 503-843-3100 / debbie@yamhill.com

 

Fee: $30

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
