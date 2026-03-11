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Location:Alloro Vineyard Tasting House
Map:22185 SW Lebeau Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
Phone: 5036251978
Email:tastinghouse@allorovineyard.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/allorovineyard/detail/601719/mothers-day-weekend-brunch?utm_source=owp&utm_medium=calendar_listing&utm_campaign=mothers_day_brunch_2026
All Dates:May 9, 2026 - May 10, 2026

Mother's Day Weekend Brunch

Cheers to the moms in your life!

Join us at Alloro Vineyard for a Mother’s Day brunch that celebrates everything we love about spring in the Willamette Valley. The chestnut grove is dotted with lambs, the vineyard is waking up, and the whole property feels brighter!

When you arrive, Magpie and the Big Red Truck will be eagerly waiting in the sunshine to welcome you. We'll also have locally made bouquets available for pre-purchase, ready to surprise your loved ones!

Inside the Tasting House, Chef Denali is serving up an à la carte, Italian-inspired brunch full of fresh, seasonal flavors. Plus, a few sweet treats to finish! Pair your brunch with mimosas, Bellinis, fresh non-alcoholic options, or, of course, our estate tasting flight.

Special holiday hours for this weekend only - 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Bring your friends, your family, and come celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend with us at Alloro Vineyard!

Join us at Alloro Vineyard for a spring-inspired Mother’s Day brunch celebration!

Alloro Vineyard Tasting House
Alloro Vineyard Tasting House 22185 22185 SW Lebeau Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
May (2026)
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