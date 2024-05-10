Mother's Day Sparkling Release

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a special tasting featuring our wines dedicated to our mothers. We will be releasing our new Sparkling Gamay, 'Juhlia’, Finnish for ‘celebrate’, this wine is in honor’s of Justina’s mother’s heritage. Enjoy our 2022 Fu-Mei Pinot Noir Blanc, in honor of original owner Dave Chen’s mother, and our 2022 Lorna-Marie Pinot Noir, in honor of original owners Monte & Sherie Pitt’s mothers. This flight is truly worthy of all the amazing women out there!



We will be pouring this flight Friday - Monday from 12pm to 5pm.

Fee: $20 per flight