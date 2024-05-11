 Calendar Home
Location:The Grove
Map:216 Northeast 3rd Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: (503)-857-0176
Email:info@montinore.com
Website:http://https://www.montinore.com/events-calendar/mothers-day-market-in-mcminnville
All Dates:May 11, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Mother's Day Pop-Up Market

Shop local this Mother's Day at The Grove! On Saturday, May 11, our tasting room will host local, high-end vendors who will be selling their wares. While you stock up on handmade goods, be sure to enjoy a glass of Montinore Estate or Landlines Estates wine - maybe even pick up a bottle or two for mom!

Get mom something special this Mother’s Day!

