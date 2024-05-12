Mother's Day Paint Party

Sunday, May 12th. 11:00am-1:30pm || McMinnville Tasting Room



Painting With A Twist is hosting a fantastic paint party on Mother's Day at our McMinnville Tasting Room.



Celebrate Mom with us at Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room in the heart of McMinnville on 3rd Street for a wine-tasting & painting party!



Receive step-by-step instructions on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of the winery’s daily selection and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.



Check-in time from 11:00-11:30 am. Painting begins promptly at 11:30 am and goes until 1:30 pm.



Cancellations made between 12 to 48 hours of the event are subject only to a credit towards another event. Cancellations made within 12 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.



Ages18 and over only.

Fee: $55