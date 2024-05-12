 Calendar Home
Location:Acorn to Oak Wine Experience
Map:546 NE 3rd St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034376071
Email:tastingroom@colemanwine.com
All Dates:May 12, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Mother's Day on 3rd Street with Coleman

Join us at Linfield University's Acorn to Oak Experience in downtown McMinnville for a special Mother’s Day tasting with our winemaker Krystal Goodman and the Coleman family.

Acorn to Oak Wine Experience
Acorn to Oak Wine Experience 97128 546 NE 3rd St, McMinnville, OR 97128
