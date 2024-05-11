 Calendar Home
Location:Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
Phone: 9712816892
Email:info@theblackdogvineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/black-dog-vineyard-carlton/experience/458609/valentines-celebration-wine-truffle-pairing?date=2024-02-17&size=2&time=12%3A00
All Dates:May 11, 2024 - May 12, 2024 During Normal Business Hours 11-5

Mother's Day Mom-osa Flight

Celebrate mom with a casual Mom-osa flight at Black Dog Vineyard. We'll be featuring our 2022 Sparkling Blanc De Blanc in mimosas with three different fresh fruit juices. Add a cheese and charcuterie plate for just $20.

 

Fee: $20 per flight

Celebrate mom with a casual Mom-osa flight at Black Dog Vineyard. We'll be featuring our 2022 Sparkling Blanc De Blanc in mimosas with three different fresh fruit juices. Add a cheese and charcuterie plate for just $20.   Fee: $20 per flight
Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room 97111 8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable