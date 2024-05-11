|Location:
|Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
|8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
|9712816892
|info@theblackdogvineyard.com
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/black-dog-vineyard-carlton/experience/458609/valentines-celebration-wine-truffle-pairing?date=2024-02-17&size=2&time=12%3A00
Mother's Day Mom-osa Flight
Celebrate mom with a casual Mom-osa flight at Black Dog Vineyard. We'll be featuring our 2022 Sparkling Blanc De Blanc in mimosas with three different fresh fruit juices. Add a cheese and charcuterie plate for just $20.
Fee: $20 per flight