Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:info@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/453968/mothers-day-mimosas
All Dates:May 12, 2024 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Mother's Day Mimosa Brunch

Grab all of the special mothers in your life and bring them up to Youngberg Hill as we kick off our third annual Mimosa Sunday series on Mother's Day 2024. This special mimosa Sunday will include a carefully crafted mimosa and one of our famous Youngberg Hill breakfasts. Seating is limited for this event, purchase your tickets now!

 

Fee: $30

Youngberg Hill Winery
Youngberg Hill Winery 10660 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

