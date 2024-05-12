|Location:
|Youngberg Hill Winery
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034722727
|Email:
|info@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/453968/mothers-day-mimosas
|All Dates:
Mother's Day Mimosa Brunch
Grab all of the special mothers in your life and bring them up to Youngberg Hill as we kick off our third annual Mimosa Sunday series on Mother's Day 2024. This special mimosa Sunday will include a carefully crafted mimosa and one of our famous Youngberg Hill breakfasts. Seating is limited for this event, purchase your tickets now!
Fee: $30