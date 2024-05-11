Mother's Day Market @ Erin Hanson Gallery

 Calendar Home
Come join us for a special Mother’s Day Market hosted by the Erin Hanson Gallery and find the perfect Mother’s Day gift!

The Erin Hanson Gallery is collaborating with local businesses for a special Mother’s Day Market, including a florist (Crowley House Flower Farm), winery (Chris James Cellars), chocolatier (Suzy’s Chocolates), and jeweler (Botanically Inclined). We are proud to partner with fantastic companies to help make it easy for you to find all of the perfect gifts for the Mama(s) in your life, all under one roof!

Erin will be doing a rare live painting demonstration in her studio from Noon to 3 PM.
All mothers will receive a special gift.

There will also be artwork and Mother’s Day Cards available to purchase from Erin Hanson Gallery.

 

Chris James Cellars will be at The Erin Hanson Gallery special Mother's Day Market

