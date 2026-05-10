 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd., Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/detail/593419/mothers-day-wine-high-tea-luncheon
All Dates:May 10, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Mother's Day High Tea & Wine Luncheon

Mother’s Day Wine & High Tea Luncheon

One Day Only – Outdoor Terrace Seating

Celebrate Mom with an elegant outdoor high tea experience on our outdoor scenic Terrace. This special luncheon pairs delicate bites with her choice of wine by the glass and a cup of tea, creating a memorable, multi-sensory experience for the most important lady in your life. Mimosas will be available for purchase in addition to regular tea service.

This experience is perfect for celebrating Mom, enjoying the spring air, and savoring the flavors of our estate wines in a relaxed, beautiful setting.

Limited seating available. Reservations required no later than May 5th.
$50 per person ($30 deposit per person required at the time of your reservation.)
$30 per person for Family Roots Wine Club Members & their guests

 

Fee: $50

Mother's Day High Tea & Wine Luncheon - May 10th, 2026

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd., Dundee, OR 97115
May (2026)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable