Mother's Day High Tea & Wine Luncheon

Mother’s Day Wine & High Tea Luncheon



One Day Only – Outdoor Terrace Seating



Celebrate Mom with an elegant outdoor high tea experience on our outdoor scenic Terrace. This special luncheon pairs delicate bites with her choice of wine by the glass and a cup of tea, creating a memorable, multi-sensory experience for the most important lady in your life. Mimosas will be available for purchase in addition to regular tea service.



This experience is perfect for celebrating Mom, enjoying the spring air, and savoring the flavors of our estate wines in a relaxed, beautiful setting.



Limited seating available. Reservations required no later than May 5th.

$50 per person ($30 deposit per person required at the time of your reservation.)

$30 per person for Family Roots Wine Club Members & their guests

Fee: $50