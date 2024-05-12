 Calendar Home
Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: (360) 624-6531
Email:info@anichecellars.com
Website:http://https://anichecellars.com/event/mothers-day-event/
All Dates:May 12, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Mother's Day Flower Crowns at AniChe Cellars

We cannot think of anything more delightful than honoring our mamas with homemade flower crowns, local baked goods, and artful glasses of bubbles!

Join us this Sunday from 12-6:

We will be making DIY flower crowns from locally grown and foraged flowers from our Jocelyn's new venture, Cluster Flock Flower Farm!

And we will feature baked treats from our wine club member's new venture --Hazel Bakery!

Free to attend!

DIY Flower crowns, sparkling wine cocktails, and local baked goods!

