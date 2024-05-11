|Location:
Oak Knoll Winery
29700 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
5036488198
info@oakknollwinery.com
https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Mothers-Day-Wine-Chocolate
Mother's Day Chocolate & Wine Pairing
We will pair 6 locally-made gourmet chocolates with 6 of our award-winning wines for a decadent pampering event.
Date: May 11, 2024
Time: 12:00 - 2:00pm
Cost: $50 per person
Club Members: $40 per person (up to 4 people for member pricing). Members, You must log into your account for the discount to be applied.
This is a 21 and up event.
Treat Mom to a Wine and Chocolate Pairing on Saturday of Mother's Day Weekend