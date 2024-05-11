Mother's Day Chocolate & Wine Pairing

We will pair 6 locally-made gourmet chocolates with 6 of our award-winning wines for a decadent pampering event.



Date: May 11, 2024

Time: 12:00 - 2:00pm

Cost: $50 per person

Club Members: $40 per person (up to 4 people for member pricing). Members, You must log into your account for the discount to be applied.



This is a 21 and up event.

