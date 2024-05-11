 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 53-843-3100
Email:veronika@yamhill.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/yamhill/event/478099/mothers-day
All Dates:May 11, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 12, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Mother's Day - Cheesecake and WIne

Celebrate the Mom in your life with wine, cake, and flowers! This Mother's Day Weekend we will be offering a special shared experience:

2 glasses of our 2022 Pinot Noir Estate (new release!)

Raspberry Cheesecake with YVV Pinot Noir drizzle to share

Flowers for Mom

$10 wine credit to use on bottle purchases


Price: $55 for 2 guests, Wine Club Members price is $49 for 2 guests.

 

Fee: $55

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
