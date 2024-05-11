Mother's Day - Cheesecake and WIne

Celebrate the Mom in your life with wine, cake, and flowers! This Mother's Day Weekend we will be offering a special shared experience:



2 glasses of our 2022 Pinot Noir Estate (new release!)



Raspberry Cheesecake with YVV Pinot Noir drizzle to share



Flowers for Mom



$10 wine credit to use on bottle purchases





Price: $55 for 2 guests, Wine Club Members price is $49 for 2 guests.

