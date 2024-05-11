|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|53-843-3100
|veronika@yamhill.com
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/yamhill/event/478099/mothers-day
Mother's Day - Cheesecake and WIne
Celebrate the Mom in your life with wine, cake, and flowers! This Mother's Day Weekend we will be offering a special shared experience:
2 glasses of our 2022 Pinot Noir Estate (new release!)
Raspberry Cheesecake with YVV Pinot Noir drizzle to share
Flowers for Mom
$10 wine credit to use on bottle purchases
Price: $55 for 2 guests, Wine Club Members price is $49 for 2 guests.
