Mother's Day Bubbles & Bouquets

Join us for this special pairing of wine and flowers! Enjoy a tasting flight that starts with our 2021 Sparkling Brut. During your tasting, wander to our florist partner, Roots Floral, to be walked through making a bouquet that you'll get to take with you to either enjoy yourself or give to a mother in your life. Dessert included with ticket.

Fee: $30-$60