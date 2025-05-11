|Location:
|The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
|Map:
|18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 98132
|Phone:
|5036871888
|Email:
|events@balsallcreek.com
|Website:
|https://balsallcreek.com/events/
|All Dates:
Mother's Day Bubbles & Bouquets
Join us for this special pairing of wine and flowers! Enjoy a tasting flight that starts with our 2021 Sparkling Brut. During your tasting, wander to our florist partner, Roots Floral, to be walked through making a bouquet that you'll get to take with you to either enjoy yourself or give to a mother in your life. Dessert included with ticket.
Fee: $30-$60
