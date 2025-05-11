 Calendar Home
Location:The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 98132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:events@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/events/
All Dates:May 11, 2025

Mother's Day Bubbles & Bouquets

Join us for this special pairing of wine and flowers! Enjoy a tasting flight that starts with our 2021 Sparkling Brut. During your tasting, wander to our florist partner, Roots Floral, to be walked through making a bouquet that you'll get to take with you to either enjoy yourself or give to a mother in your life. Dessert included with ticket.

 

Fee: $30-$60

Celebrate Mothers! Enjoy wine tasting, bouquet making with Roots Floral, and dessert.

The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
The Estate House @ Balsall Creek 18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 98132
© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
