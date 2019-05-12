Mother's Day Brunch at Chateau Bianca Winery

We are celebrating Mothers with our Mother's Day Brunch, and the whole family is welcome! RSVP is required and we are taking reservations for times. In addition, this will be better than last year! Thank you, everyone, who joined us and help us plan for an even better Mother's Day Brunch!



The mimosa bar will be pouring! The food will be amazing! Mothers will be celebrating! :)



The brunch will be catered, everyone is welcome, tickets need to be purchased before coming to the event. Please note, we are not a restaurant and all purchases for the event will be final unless changed 4 days prior to the event.



Ticket Prices:

Adults $40

Seniors $35

Kids 12 & under $20