Mother's Day Brunch and Wine Tasting

Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/events/
All Dates:May 14, 2023 10:30 am - 1:30 pm

How do you celebrate the Mom in your life - wine? flowers? brunch? How about all three?

On May 14, join Knudsen Vineyards for a Mother's day celebration on our scenic terrace and take in the vineyard and mountain views.

Cost: $50/person, includes a gourmet brunch box, wine tasting, & special gift.
Reservations are required. Available from 10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Select from two Gourmet Brunch boxes, by Taste of Excellence:
Option 1: Yogurt & fruit and granola, turkey & brie croissant sandwich w/ sliced pear & balsamic drizzle topped w/ greens; fresh fruit
Option 2: Yogurt & fruit and granola, lox everything bagel, w/ dill cream cheese, tomato slice, red onion, fresh capers, & sprouts; fresh fruit

 

