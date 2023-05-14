|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/events/
|All Dates:
Mother's Day Brunch and Wine Tasting
Mother's Day Brunch & Tasting
How do you celebrate the Mom in your life - wine? flowers? brunch? How about all three?
On May 14, join Knudsen Vineyards for a Mother's day celebration on our scenic terrace and take in the vineyard and mountain views.
Cost: $50/person, includes a gourmet brunch box, wine tasting, & special gift.
Reservations are required. Available from 10:30 am - 1:30 pm
Select from two Gourmet Brunch boxes, by Taste of Excellence:
Option 1: Yogurt & fruit and granola, turkey & brie croissant sandwich w/ sliced pear & balsamic drizzle topped w/ greens; fresh fruit
Option 2: Yogurt & fruit and granola, lox everything bagel, w/ dill cream cheese, tomato slice, red onion, fresh capers, & sprouts; fresh fruit
Fee: $50