Mother's Day Brunch and Wine Tasting

Mother's Day Brunch & Tasting

How do you celebrate the Mom in your life - wine? flowers? brunch? How about all three?



On May 14, join Knudsen Vineyards for a Mother's day celebration on our scenic terrace and take in the vineyard and mountain views.



Cost: $50/person, includes a gourmet brunch box, wine tasting, & special gift.

Reservations are required. Available from 10:30 am - 1:30 pm



Select from two Gourmet Brunch boxes, by Taste of Excellence:

Option 1: Yogurt & fruit and granola, turkey & brie croissant sandwich w/ sliced pear & balsamic drizzle topped w/ greens; fresh fruit

Option 2: Yogurt & fruit and granola, lox everything bagel, w/ dill cream cheese, tomato slice, red onion, fresh capers, & sprouts; fresh fruit

