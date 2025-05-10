Mother's Day Brunch & Wine Tasting

How do you celebrate the Mom in your life - with wine? with brunch? How about both?



This year we have expanded our celebration of Mom to two days! May 10 & 11, join Knudsen Vineyards for a Mother's Day celebration on our scenic terrace and take in the vineyard and mountain views. Cost: $50 per person, includes a gourmet brunch box, wine tasting, and special treat. This year we have added a bath salt bar. Each mom can create a one-of-a-kind jar of bath salts to take home with them for their next self-care day.



Option A: Vanilla yogurt parfait with local fresh fruit and granola, lox everything bagel sandwich, with dill cream cheese, tomato slice, red onion, fresh capers, and sprouts; fresh fruit



Option B: Vanilla yogurt parfait with local fresh fruit and granola, roasted sweet potato & black bean hash over quinoa, fresh chopped veggies, kale and pepitas, fresh fruit



Kids will receive vanilla yogurt parfait with local fresh fruit and topped with fruit loops, Blueberry bagel with plain cream cheese. Includes a juice flight and activity sheet with crayons.



Kids must be included in your reservation. $25 per child. Reservations are required and are available from 10:30 am - 1:30 pm.



Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat.

Brunch provided by Taste of Excellence. Menu coming soon.



Tables are available for 90 minutes. Once your time is completed, we have additional spaces if you would like to extend your stay with us.



Reservations available for groups of 1-6. Walk-ins welcome for groups of 1- 6 based on availability. Walk-in groups over 6, seating may not be available. For groups of 7+, please email info@knudsenvineyards.com. Additional fees and requirements may apply. To ensure we are ready for you, please include all guests in your reservation, including minors and non-drinking guests.

Fee: $50