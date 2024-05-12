Mother's Day Brunch & Wine Tasting

How do you celebrate the Mom in your life - with wine? with brunch? How about both?



On May 12, join Knudsen Vineyards for a Mother's Day celebration on our scenic terrace and take in the vineyard and mountain views. Cost: $50 per person, includes a gourmet brunch box, wine tasting, and special treat. Reservations are required and are available from 10:30 am - 3:30 pm.



Select from two Gourmet Brunch boxes:

Option 1:

Vanilla yogurt parfait with local fresh fruit and granola, super veggie croissant sandwich with garlic aioli; fresh fruit

Option 2:

Vanilla yogurt parfait with local fresh fruit and granola, lox everything bagel sandwich, with dill cream cheese, tomato slice, red onion, fresh capers, and lettuce; fresh fruit

Fee: $50