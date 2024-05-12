|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/467120
|All Dates:
Mother's Day Brunch & Wine Tasting
How do you celebrate the Mom in your life - with wine? with brunch? How about both?
On May 12, join Knudsen Vineyards for a Mother's Day celebration on our scenic terrace and take in the vineyard and mountain views. Cost: $50 per person, includes a gourmet brunch box, wine tasting, and special treat. Reservations are required and are available from 10:30 am - 3:30 pm.
Select from two Gourmet Brunch boxes:
Option 1:
Vanilla yogurt parfait with local fresh fruit and granola, super veggie croissant sandwich with garlic aioli; fresh fruit
Option 2:
Vanilla yogurt parfait with local fresh fruit and granola, lox everything bagel sandwich, with dill cream cheese, tomato slice, red onion, fresh capers, and lettuce; fresh fruit
Fee: $50