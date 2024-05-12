 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/467120
All Dates:May 12, 2024 10:30 am - 3:30 pm

Mother's Day Brunch & Wine Tasting

How do you celebrate the Mom in your life - with wine? with brunch? How about both?

On May 12, join Knudsen Vineyards for a Mother's Day celebration on our scenic terrace and take in the vineyard and mountain views. Cost: $50 per person, includes a gourmet brunch box, wine tasting, and special treat. Reservations are required and are available from 10:30 am - 3:30 pm.

Select from two Gourmet Brunch boxes:
Option 1:
Vanilla yogurt parfait with local fresh fruit and granola, super veggie croissant sandwich with garlic aioli; fresh fruit
Option 2:
Vanilla yogurt parfait with local fresh fruit and granola, lox everything bagel sandwich, with dill cream cheese, tomato slice, red onion, fresh capers, and lettuce; fresh fruit

 

Fee: $50

How do you celebrate the Mom in your life - with wine? with brunch? How about both?On May 12, join Knudsen Vineyards for a Mother's Day celebration on our scenic terrace and take in the vineyard and mountain views. Cost: $50 per person, includes a gourmet brunch box, wine tasting, and special treat. Reservations are required and are available from 10:30 am - 3:30 pm.Select from two Gourmet Brunch boxes:Option ...
Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable