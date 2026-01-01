|Location:
|Event Center
|Map:
|21338 Oak Ln Ne, Aurora, Oregon 97002
|Phone:
|5036783390
|Email:
|events@avwine.com
|Website:
|https://avwine.com/event/mothers-day-brunch/
|All Dates:
Mother's Day Brunch
Join us for an elegant and exciting Mother’s Day Brunch on May 10th, 2026.
ADULTS – $70
KIDS (10 and under) – $25
Two times available: 11am-12:30pm OR 1:30pm-3pm
Enjoy live music, a delicious brunch buffet, and mimosas.
Included in your ticket:
– Brunch Buffet
– Live music
– Complimentary glass
Fee: $25-$70
Join us for an elegant and exciting Mother’s Day Brunch on May 10th, 2026 at Aurora Vineyards!