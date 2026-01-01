 Calendar Home
Location:Event Center
Map:21338 Oak Ln Ne, Aurora, Oregon 97002
Phone: 5036783390
Email:events@avwine.com
Website:https://avwine.com/event/mothers-day-brunch/
All Dates:May 10, 2026 11:30 am - 3:00 pm

Mother's Day Brunch

Join us for an elegant and exciting Mother’s Day Brunch on May 10th, 2026.
ADULTS – $70
KIDS (10 and under) – $25

Two times available: 11am-12:30pm OR 1:30pm-3pm

Enjoy live music, a delicious brunch buffet, and mimosas.

Included in your ticket:
– Brunch Buffet
– Live music
– Complimentary glass

 

Fee: $25-$70

Join us for an elegant and exciting Mother’s Day Brunch on May 10th, 2026 at Aurora Vineyards!

Event Center
Event Center 21338 21338 Oak Ln Ne, Aurora, Oregon 97002
May (2026)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable