Mother's Day Brunch

Join us for an elegant and exciting Mother’s Day Brunch on May 10th, 2026.

ADULTS – $70

KIDS (10 and under) – $25



Two times available: 11am-12:30pm OR 1:30pm-3pm



Enjoy live music, a delicious brunch buffet, and mimosas.



Included in your ticket:

– Brunch Buffet

– Live music

– Complimentary glass

Fee: $25-$70