|Location:
|Solena Estate Tasting Room
|Map:
|17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
|Phone:
|5036623700
|Email:
|info@solenaestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/solena-estate-yamhill/event/472064/mothers-day-brunch
|All Dates:
Mother's Day Brunch
On May 12th, Indulge in a lavish Mother's Day Brunch crafted by Chef Paul! Treat Mom to a delightful culinary experience featuring made-to-order omelets and an array of gourmet dishes.
Celebrate her special day in style with our exquisite selection of white wines and delicious Rosé. Join us for a celebration dedicated to the wonderful mothers in our lives!
May 12th, 10:00am -1:00 PM, Ticket: $75, Brunch with Chef Paul!