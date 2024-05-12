Mother's Day Brunch



On May 12th, Indulge in a lavish Mother's Day Brunch crafted by Chef Paul! Treat Mom to a delightful culinary experience featuring made-to-order omelets and an array of gourmet dishes.



Celebrate her special day in style with our exquisite selection of white wines and delicious Rosé. Join us for a celebration dedicated to the wonderful mothers in our lives!



May 12th -10:00pm-1:00pm - Soléna Estate



Tickets: $75 General

