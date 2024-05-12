 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate Tasting Room
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
Phone: 5036623700
Email:info@solenaestate.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/solena-estate-yamhill/event/472064/mothers-day-brunch
All Dates:May 12, 2024 - May 13, 2024

Mother's Day Brunch


On May 12th, Indulge in a lavish Mother's Day Brunch crafted by Chef Paul! Treat Mom to a delightful culinary experience featuring made-to-order omelets and an array of gourmet dishes.

Celebrate her special day in style with our exquisite selection of white wines and delicious Rosé. Join us for a celebration dedicated to the wonderful mothers in our lives!

May 12th -10:00pm-1:00pm - Soléna Estate

Tickets: $75 General

 

Fee: $75

May 12th, 10:00am -1:00 PM, Ticket: $75, Brunch with Chef Paul!

Solena Estate Tasting Room
Solena Estate Tasting Room 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable