Mother's Day Brunch + Painting
Treat Mom to a special experience this Mother's Day at
Zenith Vineyard!
Join us on Sunday, May 12th for a delightful day filled with wine, food, painting, and live music.
Your day will begin with a warm welcome and a complimentary glass of Sparkling Brut Rosé, followed by a fun painting class led by 'Serendipities by Dena'. Enjoy live music performances throughout the day by Skyylar Pelous, the lead singer of The Boondock Boys.
Indulge in a scrumptious waffle bar where you can customize your waffles with a variety of toppings. In addition, savor fresh fruits, sausage links, quiches, and vegetarian options.
There will be two sessions:
Morning Session: 10am - 12pm
Afternoon Session: 1pm - 3pm
Ticket Prices:
Brunch Only (Adult): $44
Brunch + Painting (Adult): $79
Brunch (Kids 3 -12): $12
Brunch + Paint (Kids 3-12): $37
Important Note: When purchasing tickets only purchase for the adults attending, and let us know how many children will be in your party. Tickets are $12 per child and will be charged at the end of the experience.
