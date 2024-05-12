Mother's Day Brunch + Painting

Treat Mom to a special experience this Mother's Day at

Zenith Vineyard!



Join us on Sunday, May 12th for a delightful day filled with wine, food, painting, and live music.



Your day will begin with a warm welcome and a complimentary glass of Sparkling Brut Rosé, followed by a fun painting class led by 'Serendipities by Dena'. Enjoy live music performances throughout the day by Skyylar Pelous, the lead singer of The Boondock Boys.



Indulge in a scrumptious waffle bar where you can customize your waffles with a variety of toppings. In addition, savor fresh fruits, sausage links, quiches, and vegetarian options.



There will be two sessions:

Morning Session: 10am - 12pm

Afternoon Session: 1pm - 3pm



Ticket Prices:

Brunch Only (Adult): $44

Brunch + Painting (Adult): $79

Brunch (Kids 3 -12): $12

Brunch + Paint (Kids 3-12): $37



Important Note: When purchasing tickets only purchase for the adults attending, and let us know how many children will be in your party. Tickets are $12 per child and will be charged at the end of the experience.

Fee: $44