 Calendar Home
Location:Zenith Vineyard
Map:5657 Zena Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5035510528
Email:kim@zenithvineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.zenithvineyard.com/reservation#/?reservationDate=2024-05-12&guestCount=2&reservationTime=11:00:00&reservationTypeId=1af8c4f2-c66e-4085-816e-7db1c9e5a47e
All Dates:May 12, 2024 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Mother's Day Brunch + Painting

Treat Mom to a special experience this Mother's Day at
Zenith Vineyard!

Join us on Sunday, May 12th for a delightful day filled with wine, food, painting, and live music.

Your day will begin with a warm welcome and a complimentary glass of Sparkling Brut Rosé, followed by a fun painting class led by 'Serendipities by Dena'. Enjoy live music performances throughout the day by Skyylar Pelous, the lead singer of The Boondock Boys.

Indulge in a scrumptious waffle bar where you can customize your waffles with a variety of toppings. In addition, savor fresh fruits, sausage links, quiches, and vegetarian options.

There will be two sessions:
Morning Session: 10am - 12pm
Afternoon Session: 1pm - 3pm

Ticket Prices:
Brunch Only (Adult): $44
Brunch + Painting (Adult): $79
Brunch (Kids 3 -12): $12
Brunch + Paint (Kids 3-12): $37

Important Note: When purchasing tickets only purchase for the adults attending, and let us know how many children will be in your party. Tickets are $12 per child and will be charged at the end of the experience. 

 

Fee: $44

Zenith Vineyard
Zenith Vineyard 97304 5657 Zena Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
