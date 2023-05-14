 Calendar Home
Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:tyler@coriaestates.com
Website:http://8252 Redstone Ave SE
All Dates:May 14, 2023 11:30 am - 2:00 pm

Mother's Day Brunch!

Join us for a Special Mother's Day Brunch on Sunday, May 14th. We're serving Chilaquiles! A traditional Mexican dish of eggs with sliced crispy tortilla and covered in delicious red or green salsa! Served with sides of chorizo, rice, beans, tortilla chips, and fresh fruit. Our 2021 Rosé is the perfect pairing for this dish! Celebrate mom up on the hill with panoramic views, a savory dish, and award-winning wines! Salud!

All Mother's – Enjoy a complimentary glass of 2021 Rosé during brunch!

2021 Rosé of Pinot noir
A bright crush of strawberry and kiwi explode at first, then rounds out with a touch of caramel and a soft luscious mouthfeel. The finish offers a hint of sweet black cherry and almond.

Catering by La Hacienda Real

May 14th, 11:30am–2:00pm
$45 per person

Tickets available on our Tock page:
www.exploretock.com/coriaestates

 

