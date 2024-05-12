Mother's Day at The Grove

Join us at The Grove on Sunday, May 12th, for a Mother's Day your mom won't forget. Moms will be greeted with a complimentary pour of our Vivacé Prosecco Rosé and a handmade sweet treat expertly paired with this elegant sparkler. While the adults are guided through their tasting flight, we invite the kids (and kids at heart) to decorate a bottle of Montinore Estate or Landlines Estates wine with a personal message or drawing just for Mom. All bottles purchased by and/or for moms will receive a 20% discount.



Reservations are not required but are highly encouraged.