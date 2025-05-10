Mother's Day at Kriselle Cellars

Mother’s Day Weekend at the Tasting Room – May 10th & 11th



Celebrate the wonderful moms in your life with a weekend of wine and elevated bites. We’re featuring house-made crab cakes with lemon beurre blanc (with a shared bottle of one of our white wines, you will think you're in heaven!)



Additionally, our culinary team has a pizza special to pair with our delicious wines — especially fine with our Sauvignon Blanc: Shrimp with lemon zest, Cherry tomatoes, Spinach, Red pickled onions, and Feta on our house-made crust and infused oil base. Bring your clan to enjoy perfect pairings for a spring afternoon of celebration. Remember to make your reservations and come out to enjoy exciting spring flavors!

Fee: $Free