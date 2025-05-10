 Calendar Home
Location:Kriselle Cellars
Map:12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
Phone: 541.830.8466
Email:nora@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Rd
All Dates:May 10, 2025 - May 11, 2025

Mother's Day at Kriselle Cellars

Mother’s Day Weekend at the Tasting Room – May 10th & 11th

Celebrate the wonderful moms in your life with a weekend of wine and elevated bites. We’re featuring house-made crab cakes with lemon beurre blanc (with a shared bottle of one of our white wines, you will think you're in heaven!)

Additionally, our culinary team has a pizza special to pair with our delicious wines — especially fine with our Sauvignon Blanc: Shrimp with lemon zest, Cherry tomatoes, Spinach, Red pickled onions, and Feta on our house-made crust and infused oil base. Bring your clan to enjoy perfect pairings for a spring afternoon of celebration. Remember to make your reservations and come out to enjoy exciting spring flavors!

 

Fee: $Free

Kriselle Cellars
Kriselle Cellars 12956 12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
