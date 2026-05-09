|Location:
|Bella Vida 360°
|Map:
|18000 Northwest Belt Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
|Phone:
|503-538-9821
|Email:
|veronica@bellavida.com
|Website:
|https://www.bellavida.com/
|All Dates:
Mother's Day at Bella Vida 360°
Join us Friday, May 9 | 11 AM–4 PM for a special Craft & Sip Picnic Experience on the estate lawn.
Bring your favorite snacks and a blanket, sip wine with panoramic valley views, and create a beautiful succulent arrangement together.
Perfect for mothers, daughters, grandmothers, and friends celebrating the women they love.
Reserve your spot: https://bellavida360.as.me/?appointmentType=91606726
Fee: $80 for two, $65 each additional guest
$80 for two includes wine and succulent arrangement, $65 for each additional guest + bottle of wine.