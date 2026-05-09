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Location:Bella Vida 360°
Map:18000 Northwest Belt Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 503-538-9821
Email:veronica@bellavida.com
Website:https://www.bellavida.com/
All Dates:May 9, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Mother's Day at Bella Vida 360°

Join us Friday, May 9 | 11 AM–4 PM for a special Craft & Sip Picnic Experience on the estate lawn.
Bring your favorite snacks and a blanket, sip wine with panoramic valley views, and create a beautiful succulent arrangement together.
Perfect for mothers, daughters, grandmothers, and friends celebrating the women they love.

Reserve your spot: https://bellavida360.as.me/?appointmentType=91606726

 

Fee: $80 for two, $65 each additional guest

$80 for two includes wine and succulent arrangement, $65 for each additional guest + bottle of wine.

Bella Vida 360°
Bella Vida 360° 18000 18000 Northwest Belt Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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