Mother's Day & Boxed Lunches

Relax and enjoy a delightful boxed lunch and wine flight surrounded by beautiful views.



Join Fairsing Vineyard Sunday, May 12. Select from roast turkey, roast beef, or a caramelized onion and fig sandwich and enjoy with potato salad (vegan), spring greens salad, and a sweet treat.



Wine flight to include new spring releases and team favorites.



Explore two new wines for Mother’s Day – our 2021 McCarthy Chardonnay honoring Mary Ann’s mother Lucy McCarthy and our 2021 Kenney Pinot noir in tribute to Mike’s mother Claire Kenney.



Seatings on Mother’s Day include 11 am, 1 and 3 pm.



Reservations required.



Connect with our hospitality team with any questions 503.560.8266.

Fee: $50 per lunch