Mother's Day & Boxed Lunches

Relax and enjoy a delightful boxed lunch and wine flight surrounded by beautiful views.

Join Fairsing Vineyard Sunday, May 12. Select from roast turkey, roast beef, or a caramelized onion and fig sandwich and enjoy with potato salad (vegan), spring greens salad, and a sweet treat.

Wine flight to include new spring releases and team favorites.

Explore two new wines for Mother’s Day – our 2021 McCarthy Chardonnay honoring Mary Ann’s mother Lucy McCarthy and our 2021 Kenney Pinot noir in tribute to Mike’s mother Claire Kenney.

Seatings on Mother’s Day include 11 am, 1 and 3 pm.

Reservations required.

Connect with our hospitality team with any questions 503.560.8266.

 

Fee: $50 per lunch

Boxed lunches with salads, selection of sandwich, sweet treat, and flight of spring release wines

