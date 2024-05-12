|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|Map:
|20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
|Phone:
|503.560.8266
|Email:
|info@fairsingvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://https://fairsingvineyard.com/events/
|All Dates:
Mother's Day & Boxed Lunches
Relax and enjoy a delightful boxed lunch and wine flight surrounded by beautiful views.
Join Fairsing Vineyard Sunday, May 12. Select from roast turkey, roast beef, or a caramelized onion and fig sandwich and enjoy with potato salad (vegan), spring greens salad, and a sweet treat.
Wine flight to include new spring releases and team favorites.
Explore two new wines for Mother’s Day – our 2021 McCarthy Chardonnay honoring Mary Ann’s mother Lucy McCarthy and our 2021 Kenney Pinot noir in tribute to Mike’s mother Claire Kenney.
Seatings on Mother’s Day include 11 am, 1 and 3 pm.
Reservations required.
Connect with our hospitality team with any questions 503.560.8266.
Fee: $50 per lunch
Boxed lunches with salads, selection of sandwich, sweet treat, and flight of spring release wines