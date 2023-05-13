Mother's Day @ Chris James Cellars (Mac)

Celebrate Mom with us at Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room in the heart of McMinnville on 3rd Street for a wine tasting & painting party!



Receive step-by-step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of the winery’s daily selection and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.



Mix and mingle time from 11:00-11:30 am. Painting begins promptly at 11:30 am and goes until 1:30 pm.



We restrict attendance to our Adult Events to those 18 and over.



Cancellations made between 12 to 48 hours of the event are subject only to a credit towards another event. Cancellations made within 12 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.

Fee: $50