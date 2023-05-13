|Location:
|Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038521135
|Email:
|beth@chrisjamescellars.com
|Website:
|http://12000 NW Old Wagon Rd.
|All Dates:
Mother's Day @ Chris James Cellars (Mac)
Celebrate Mom with us at Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room in the heart of McMinnville on 3rd Street for a wine tasting & painting party!
Receive step-by-step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of the winery’s daily selection and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.
Mix and mingle time from 11:00-11:30 am. Painting begins promptly at 11:30 am and goes until 1:30 pm.
We restrict attendance to our Adult Events to those 18 and over.
Cancellations made between 12 to 48 hours of the event are subject only to a credit towards another event. Cancellations made within 12 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.
Fee: $50
