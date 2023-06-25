Moonbow live at Wild Wines

Join us for a fun evening out at the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines with Moonbow! Music begins at 6pm, and they've got a 3hr set tonight! Family-friendly with a suggested donation of $10. Arrive early to guarantee seating, or bring your own chairs/blankets, though you'll probably be boogey-ing and not need one! Siano's Karibbean Cookhouse back with the best Latin/Caribbean fusion food!

From different parts of the country, the members of Moonbow met in the Medford, OR scene. Their music is a blend of folk, rock, and jam with soulful originals and funky grooves. They bring a powerful sound with raw energy and relatable lyrics.

Fee: $donation