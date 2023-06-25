 Calendar Home
Location:Wild Wines
Map:4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Phone: 5418991565
Email:wildwines@gmail.com
All Dates:Jun 25, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Moonbow live at Wild Wines

Join us for a fun evening out at the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines with Moonbow! Music begins at 6pm, and they've got a 3hr set tonight! Family-friendly with a suggested donation of $10. Arrive early to guarantee seating, or bring your own chairs/blankets, though you'll probably be boogey-ing and not need one! Siano's Karibbean Cookhouse back with the best Latin/Caribbean fusion food!
From different parts of the country, the members of Moonbow met in the Medford, OR scene. Their music is a blend of folk, rock, and jam with soulful originals and funky grooves. They bring a powerful sound with raw energy and relatable lyrics.

 

Fee: $donation

Join us for a fun evening out at the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines with Moonbow! Music begins at 6pm, and they've got a 3hr set tonight! Family-friendly with a suggested donation of $10. Arrive early to guarantee seating, or bring your own chairs/blankets, though you'll probably be boogey-ing and not need one! Siano's Karibbean Cookhouse back with the best Latin/Caribbean fusion food!From different ...
Wild Wines
Wild Wines 97530 4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, OR 97530
June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable