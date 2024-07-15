Monday Mingler: the Women of Alt Wine

Join us for our Monday Mingler on July 15 featuring the Women of Alt Wine, an exclusive partnership between Women in Wine Oregon and Alt Wine Fest. A special thank you to Travel Dundee for sponsoring this event!



Taking place the day between Alt Wine Fest (7/14) and Women in Wine (7/16), this is an opportunity to casually connect with fellow wine lovers and celebrate the women creating some of Oregon’s most exciting alternative wines.



We’ll also be welcoming a selection of local femme artisans with merchandise to sell, and be offering courtesy bites from Wooden Heart. All this takes place on the splendid patio of The Dundee Hotel from 4:30-6:30 on Monday July 15.

Fee: $0