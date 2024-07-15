 Calendar Home
Location:Wooden Heart
Map:1410 OR-99W Suite 101, Dundee, OR 97115
Email:events@womeninwineoregon.com
Website:http://https://events.humanitix.com/monday-mingler-the-women-of-alt-wine
All Dates:Jul 15, 2024 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Monday Mingler: the Women of Alt Wine

Join us for our Monday Mingler on July 15 featuring the Women of Alt Wine, an exclusive partnership between Women in Wine Oregon and Alt Wine Fest. A special thank you to Travel Dundee for sponsoring this event!

Taking place the day between Alt Wine Fest (7/14) and Women in Wine (7/16), this is an opportunity to casually connect with fellow wine lovers and celebrate the women creating some of Oregon’s most exciting alternative wines.

We’ll also be welcoming a selection of local femme artisans with merchandise to sell, and be offering courtesy bites from Wooden Heart. All this takes place on the splendid patio of The Dundee Hotel from 4:30-6:30 on Monday July 15.

 

Fee: $0

Join us for our Monday Mingler on July 15 featuring the Women of Alt Wine, an exclusive partnership between Women in Wine Oregon and Alt Wine Fest. A special thank you to Travel Dundee for sponsoring this event!Taking place the day between Alt Wine Fest (7/14) and Women in Wine (7/16), this is an opportunity to casually connect with fellow wine lovers and celebrate the women creating some of Oregon’s ...
Wooden Heart
Wooden Heart 97115 1410 OR-99W Suite 101, Dundee, OR 97115
July (2024)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable