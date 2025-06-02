Monday Mingler

4PM - 7PM, on site tasting room offers and experiences

7PM - 8:30PM, Trivia Night at Wooden Heart

4 on-site tasting rooms offering complimentary tastings for casual networking

Open Claim

North Valley Vineyards

Le Cadeau

La Biblioteca



North Valley Vineyards will also have the option to "Sip & Craft" for individual purchases, guests can create dried floral keepsakes from Soul Seeds Flower Art. Wine complimentary, craft option available for purchase



Once the tasting rooms wrap up by 7pm, the afterparty will move to the restaurant, Wooden Heart, for Trivia Night - 1st come 1st serve for trivia seating. Food available for individual purchase. Restaurant will also have open seating (for non trivia players - reservations encouraged)