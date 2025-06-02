 Calendar Home
Location:The Dundee Hotel
Map:1410 N Hwy 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503-538-7666
Email:jennatracehotels@gmail.com
Website:https://thedundee.com/experiences/packages/#the-dundee-packages
All Dates:Jun 2, 2025 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Monday Mingler

4PM - 7PM, on site tasting room offers and experiences
7PM - 8:30PM, Trivia Night at Wooden Heart
4 on-site tasting rooms offering complimentary tastings for casual networking
Open Claim
North Valley Vineyards
Le Cadeau
La Biblioteca

North Valley Vineyards will also have the option to "Sip & Craft" for individual purchases, guests can create dried floral keepsakes from Soul Seeds Flower Art. Wine complimentary, craft option available for purchase

Once the tasting rooms wrap up by 7pm, the afterparty will move to the restaurant, Wooden Heart, for Trivia Night - 1st come 1st serve for trivia seating. Food available for individual purchase. Restaurant will also have open seating (for non trivia players - reservations encouraged)

