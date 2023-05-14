 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th St., Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035387905
Email:liz@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/dobbesfamilyestate/?_gl=1*1wbr70q*_ga*ODY3OTI0MzE1LjE2NTEyNzUyNzE.*_ga_TMDR2ZBWCB*MTY4MjEwMDMyNS4xMDkuMS4xNjgyMTAwMzY0LjAuMC4w&_ga=2.129891532.1798692179.1681751002-867924315.1651275271
All Dates:May 14, 2023

Mom-Mosa's for Mother's Day

Bring Mom into the Tasting Room and celebrate her with our fun Mother’s Day tasting flight, including a mini-mimosa with fresh squeezed orange or grapefruit juice and our Elements Bubbles!

 

Fee: $25.00

Mother's Day at Dobbes Family Estate

