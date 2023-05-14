|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th St., Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035387905
|Email:
|liz@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/dobbesfamilyestate/?_gl=1*1wbr70q*_ga*ODY3OTI0MzE1LjE2NTEyNzUyNzE.*_ga_TMDR2ZBWCB*MTY4MjEwMDMyNS4xMDkuMS4xNjgyMTAwMzY0LjAuMC4w&_ga=2.129891532.1798692179.1681751002-867924315.1651275271
|All Dates:
Mom-Mosa's for Mother's Day
Bring Mom into the Tasting Room and celebrate her with our fun Mother’s Day tasting flight, including a mini-mimosa with fresh squeezed orange or grapefruit juice and our Elements Bubbles!
Fee: $25.00
Mother's Day at Dobbes Family Estate