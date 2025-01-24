Mo’s Seafood & Wine Festival

Willamette Valley Vineyards is setting tables with crab crackers and the winery’s classic Oregon wine in anticipation of the 25th Annual Mo’s Seafood & Wine Festival, taking place Friday, January 24 through Sunday, January 26, 2025, at the Estate in the Salem Hills.



The featured wine of the event is Willamette’s 2023 Estate Pinot Gris, a perfect pairing for sweet and delicate seafood like Dungeness crab and chowder bowls. As part of the festivities, guests receive a complimentary crab when they purchase a case of wine. This exclusive offer adds to the excitement of the celebration, giving guests a taste of the Oregon Coast with their wine purchase.





Fee: $35