Mingle & Jingle

Time to break out those holiday sweaters and join us December 13th from 5:00-8:00 for an evening of holiday cheer with fun games, prizes, and of course delicious wines.



For this after-hours charitable event, we will be partnering with the Dallas Food Bank, and proceeds will go directly to them. Dallas Food Bank is committed to reducing food insecurity among people in the greater-Dallas community, we could not be happier to partner with them for this event.



Tickets are $35 per person and $25 for club members. We look forward to celebrating this holiday season with you!

Fee: $35