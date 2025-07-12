 Calendar Home
Location:Van Duzer Vineyards
Map:11975 Smithfield Rd, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: (800) 884-1927
Email:tastingroom@vanduzer.com
Website:https://vanduzervineyards.com/product/mingle-jingle-2025/
All Dates:Dec 13, 2025 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Mingle & Jingle

Time to break out those holiday sweaters and join us December 13th from 5:00-8:00 for an evening of holiday cheer with fun games, prizes, and of course delicious wines.

For this after-hours charitable event, we will be partnering with the Dallas Food Bank, and proceeds will go directly to them. Dallas Food Bank is committed to reducing food insecurity among people in the greater-Dallas community, we could not be happier to partner with them for this event.

Tickets are $35 per person and $25 for club members. We look forward to celebrating this holiday season with you!

 

Fee: $35

Van Duzer Vineyards
Van Duzer Vineyards 11975 11975 Smithfield Rd, Dallas, OR 97338
