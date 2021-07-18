Mimosa Sunday

Join us up at Youngberg Hill on Sunday morning for mimosas! From 10 am - 12 pm we will serve new mimosas every other week with a perfectly paired snack. Follow us on Facebook for details. Purchase tickets to secure your spot, walk-ins will be welcome, but the food may not be guaranteed.



June 13 - Croque Monsieur Crepes and La Fraise Mimosas

July 4

July 18

August 8

August 22

September 5

September 19

Fee: $15