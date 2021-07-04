|Location:
|Youngberg Hill Winery
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034722727
|Email:
|carrie@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd
|All Dates:
Mimosa Sunday
Join us up at Youngberg Hill on Sunday morning for mimosas! From 10 am - 12 pm we will serve new mimosas every other week with a perfectly paired snack. Follow us on Facebook for details. Purchase tickets to secure your spot, walk-ins will be welcome, but the food may not be guaranteed.
June 13 - Croque Monsieur Crepes and La Fraise Mimosas
July 4
July 18
August 8
August 22
September 5
September 19
Fee: $15
Join us for Mimosa Sunday - food and mimosa pairing