 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd
All Dates:Jun 13, 2021 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jul 4, 2021 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jul 18, 2021 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Aug 8, 2021 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Aug 22, 2021 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Mimosa Sunday

Join us up at Youngberg Hill on Sunday morning for mimosas! From 10 am - 12 pm we will serve new mimosas every other week with a perfectly paired snack. Follow us on Facebook for details. Purchase tickets to secure your spot, walk-ins will be welcome, but the food may not be guaranteed.

June 13 - Croque Monsieur Crepes and La Fraise Mimosas
July 4
July 18
August 8
August 22
September 5
September 19

 

Fee: $15

Join us for Mimosa Sunday - food and mimosa pairing

Youngberg Hill Winery
Youngberg Hill Winery 10660 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
June (2021)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |   Archives  |   Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable