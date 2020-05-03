 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill
Map:10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 971-901-2177
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/99420/mimosa-sunday
All Dates:Mar 15, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Mar 22, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Mar 29, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Apr 5, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Apr 12, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Apr 19, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Apr 26, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
May 3, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
May 10, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
May 17, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
May 24, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
May 31, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Jun 7, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Jun 14, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Jun 21, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Jun 28, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Jul 5, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Jul 12, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Jul 19, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Jul 26, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Mimosa Sunday

Join us up at Youngberg Hill on Sunday morning for mimosas! From 10 am - 2 pm we will serve mimosas with a perfectly paired snack. Follow us on Facebook for weekly details. Purchase tickets to secure your spot, walk-ins will be welcome, but food may not be guaranteed.

 

Fee: $15

