Midsummer: A White Wine Celebration

We are leaning into our Scandinavian heritage and hosting a Midsummer Celebration to kick off the summer season. Experience the magic of Midsummer and join us for this lively event on one of the longest days of the year!



Enjoy a whimsical evening atop the vines celebrating our expansive array of estate-grown white and sparkling wines: Aligoté, Sauvignon Blanc, Estate and Owens Reserve Chardonnay, and Sparkling Brut. Alchemy NW is catering a BBQ dinner, we'll have live music by Nate Macy, and Roots Floral will be on site hand-crafting flower crowns for purchase. Dance, frolic, and experience the magic of Balsall Creek white wines at Midsummer!



White and/or floral attire is encouraged.





Fee: $80