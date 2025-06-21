|Location:
|The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
|Map:
|18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5036871888
|Email:
|events@balsallcreek.com
|Website:
|https://balsallcreek.com/events/
|All Dates:
Midsummer: A White Wine Celebration
We are leaning into our Scandinavian heritage and hosting a Midsummer Celebration to kick off the summer season. Experience the magic of Midsummer and join us for this lively event on one of the longest days of the year!
Enjoy a whimsical evening atop the vines celebrating our expansive array of estate-grown white and sparkling wines: Aligoté, Sauvignon Blanc, Estate and Owens Reserve Chardonnay, and Sparkling Brut. Alchemy NW is catering a BBQ dinner, we'll have live music by Nate Macy, and Roots Floral will be on site hand-crafting flower crowns for purchase. Dance, frolic, and experience the magic of Balsall Creek white wines at Midsummer!
White and/or floral attire is encouraged.
Fee: $80
