Location:The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:events@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/events/
All Dates:Jun 21, 2025 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Midsummer: A White Wine Celebration

We are leaning into our Scandinavian heritage and hosting a Midsummer Celebration to kick off the summer season. Experience the magic of Midsummer and join us for this lively event on one of the longest days of the year!

Enjoy a whimsical evening atop the vines celebrating our expansive array of estate-grown white and sparkling wines: Aligoté, Sauvignon Blanc, Estate and Owens Reserve Chardonnay, and Sparkling Brut. Alchemy NW is catering a BBQ dinner, we'll have live music by Nate Macy, and Roots Floral will be on site hand-crafting flower crowns for purchase. Dance, frolic, and experience the magic of Balsall Creek white wines at Midsummer!

White and/or floral attire is encouraged.

 

Fee: $80

A midsummer white wine celebration with live music, food, and wine!

