|Location:
|Outdoor on the lawn
|Map:
|Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760
|Phone:
|5413505384
|Email:
|cindy@fhcvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr
Michael John & Rob Fincham
The Mighty Quinns are a group of talented musicians who are centered in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Their music includes rock classics, folk, bluegrass, country and Celtic, as well as original songs. The group performs a tribute to the songs, music and spiritual connection of John Denver. They bring a fully energized performance reminiscent of the live concerts of John Denver and at the same time incorporate their own originals seamlessly into each set.
Fee: $15