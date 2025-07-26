Method Oregon Grand Tasting

Besides France, there is no better place to taste traditional method sparkling wine than Oregon, and the Method Oregion Grand Tasting will showcase only bubbles made in in Oregon, with hundreds of sparkling wine enthusiasts gathering at Domaine Willamette in the Dundee Hills on Saturday July 26, 2 to 5 pm. The Method Oregon Grand Tasting will host opprtiuntities to taste and learn about world class Oregon sparkling wine paired with exquisite local foods from the culinary team at Domaine Willamette. Twenty-two Oregon sparkling wine producers and four high-profile panelists will host the afternoon’s events, with all 22 making their sparkling in the traditional method, also known as méthode traditionnelle or méthode champenoise.



The panel includes Rollin Soles, founder of ROCO Winery and founding winemaker of Argyle Winery; Andrew Davis, founder of the Radiant Sparkling Wine Company; and Kate Payne Brown, head winemaker at Argyle Winery. These pioneers and innovators in Oregon sparkling wine will hold conversations on the evolution of Oregon sparkling wine, its journey ahead and how the industry continues to innovate. Moderating the panel will be Julia Coney, award-winning wine writer, speaker, and consultant based in both Washington, D.C. and Houston, Texas. Ticket holders of the All Access pass will be able to see and hear the panel discussion, and only 50 All Access tickets are available.

Fee: $150 general and $250 all access