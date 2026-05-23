Memorial Weekend Wine Tasting

Celebrate Memorial Weekend with an elevated wine tasting experience at Natalie’s Estate Winery. 🍷✨

Join us for a relaxing holiday weekend surrounded by vineyard views, exceptional wines, and warm hospitality. Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated flight of five bold, expressive, and handcrafted wines that showcase the richness and character of our portfolio.

Each tasting experience also includes a complimentary artisan charcuterie board featuring special holiday-inspired selections, carefully paired with the wines.

Gather with friends, unwind among the vines, and savor an intimate seated tasting designed to help you slow down and enjoy the start of summer.

📍 Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery

📅 When: Saturday, Sunday & Monday | May 23rd, 24th & 25th

⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM (By appointment only)

🍷 Tasting Fee:

Complimentary for Cellar Club Members

$30 per person for the General Public

Plus, enjoy 10% off all case purchases

Reservations & Questions:

Online Reservations: https://block55.app/location/natalies_estate

📞 503-807-5008



We look forward to welcoming you to a memorable holiday weekend filled with beautiful wines, delicious pairings, and unforgettable moments in wine country.

Fee: $30