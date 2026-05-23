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Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97123
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,
All Dates:May 23, 2026 - May 25, 2026 Event is May 23-25 by reservation

Memorial Weekend Wine Tasting

Celebrate Memorial Weekend with an elevated wine tasting experience at Natalie’s Estate Winery. 🍷✨
Join us for a relaxing holiday weekend surrounded by vineyard views, exceptional wines, and warm hospitality. Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated flight of five bold, expressive, and handcrafted wines that showcase the richness and character of our portfolio.
Each tasting experience also includes a complimentary artisan charcuterie board featuring special holiday-inspired selections, carefully paired with the wines.
Gather with friends, unwind among the vines, and savor an intimate seated tasting designed to help you slow down and enjoy the start of summer.
📍 Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery
📅 When: Saturday, Sunday & Monday | May 23rd, 24th & 25th
⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM (By appointment only)
🍷 Tasting Fee:
Complimentary for Cellar Club Members
$30 per person for the General Public
Plus, enjoy 10% off all case purchases
Reservations & Questions:
Online Reservations: https://block55.app/location/natalies_estate
📞 503-807-5008

We look forward to welcoming you to a memorable holiday weekend filled with beautiful wines, delicious pairings, and unforgettable moments in wine country.

 

Fee: $30

Join us for complimentary charcuterie boards with wine flights

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97123
May (2026)
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