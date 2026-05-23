|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd., Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/detail/526864/may-23-24-memorial-weekend-celebration-bbq-and-wines
|All Dates:
Memorial Weekend Wine & BBQ
Gather together on Memorial Weekend, May 23rd & 24th, at Knudsen Vineyards for BBQ and wine on our outdoor Terrace. Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event. Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat.
BBQ provided by Taste of Excellence, $18 per plate*.
Each plate will include:
Pinot noir BBQ pulled pork sliders (2) with creamy slaw and picked shallot; and homestyle baked beans.
Vegetarian option: Portobello mushroom slider
*Payment for BBQ will be made directly to Taste of Excellence
Reservations available for groups of 1-6. For groups of 7 or more, please call ahead to arrange your visit.
Fee: $35+
Wine tasting and barbecue menu available - Memorial Weekend!