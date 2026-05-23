 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd., Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/detail/526864/may-23-24-memorial-weekend-celebration-bbq-and-wines
All Dates:May 23, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Memorial Weekend Wine & BBQ

Gather together on Memorial Weekend, May 23rd & 24th, at Knudsen Vineyards for BBQ and wine on our outdoor Terrace. Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event. Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat.

BBQ provided by Taste of Excellence, $18 per plate*.
Each plate will include:
Pinot noir BBQ pulled pork sliders (2) with creamy slaw and picked shallot; and homestyle baked beans.
Vegetarian option: Portobello mushroom slider
*Payment for BBQ will be made directly to Taste of Excellence

Reservations available for groups of 1-6. For groups of 7 or more, please call ahead to arrange your visit.

 

Fee: $35+

Wine tasting and barbecue menu available - Memorial Weekend!

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd., Dundee, OR 97115
May (2026)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable