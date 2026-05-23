Memorial Weekend Wine & BBQ

Gather together on Memorial Weekend, May 23rd & 24th, at Knudsen Vineyards for BBQ and wine on our outdoor Terrace. Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event. Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat.



BBQ provided by Taste of Excellence, $18 per plate*.

Each plate will include:

Pinot noir BBQ pulled pork sliders (2) with creamy slaw and picked shallot; and homestyle baked beans.

Vegetarian option: Portobello mushroom slider

*Payment for BBQ will be made directly to Taste of Excellence



Reservations available for groups of 1-6. For groups of 7 or more, please call ahead to arrange your visit.

Fee: $35+