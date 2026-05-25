|Location:
|Kuenzi Family Vineyard Wine Tasting Room
|Map:
|7919 Spring Valley Rd NW,, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|5039328313
|Email:
|info@kuenzifamilyvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://7919 Spring Valley Rd NW,
|All Dates:
Memorial Weekend Whites Flight + Charcuterie Box
Memorial Weekend Whites Flight + Charcuterie Box
This Memorial Weekend, treat yourself to a relaxing vineyard experience with our special Whites Flight paired with a handcrafted Charcuterie Box thoughtfully selected to complement our white wines!
$30 per person
Includes 2 oz pours of:
-2025 Chardonnay
-2025 Twin Harvest
-2024 Sauvignon Blanc
Reserve your box here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4AA8AB2CABFFC34-63922342-memorial#/
We look forward to serving you this weekend and helping you kick off summer with great wine, delicious pairings, and beautiful vineyard views.
𝗧𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀:
• Friday: 3pm–8pm
• Saturday:11am–5pm
• Monday: 11am–5pm
Closed Sunday. Full menu also available all weekend.
Fee: $30 per person
Whites Flight paired with a handcrafted Charcuterie Box