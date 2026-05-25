Memorial Weekend Whites Flight + Charcuterie Box

Memorial Weekend Whites Flight + Charcuterie Box



This Memorial Weekend, treat yourself to a relaxing vineyard experience with our special Whites Flight paired with a handcrafted Charcuterie Box thoughtfully selected to complement our white wines!



$30 per person



Includes 2 oz pours of:

-2025 Chardonnay

-2025 Twin Harvest

-2024 Sauvignon Blanc



Reserve your box here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4AA8AB2CABFFC34-63922342-memorial#/



We look forward to serving you this weekend and helping you kick off summer with great wine, delicious pairings, and beautiful vineyard views.



𝗧𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀:

• Friday: 3pm–8pm

• Saturday:11am–5pm

• Monday: 11am–5pm



Closed Sunday. Full menu also available all weekend.

Fee: $30 per person