 Calendar Home
Location:Kuenzi Family Vineyard Wine Tasting Room
Map:7919 Spring Valley Rd NW,, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5039328313
Email:info@kuenzifamilyvineyard.com
Website:http://7919 Spring Valley Rd NW,
All Dates:May 22, 2026 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 23, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 25, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Memorial Weekend Whites Flight + Charcuterie Box

Memorial Weekend Whites Flight + Charcuterie Box

This Memorial Weekend, treat yourself to a relaxing vineyard experience with our special Whites Flight paired with a handcrafted Charcuterie Box thoughtfully selected to complement our white wines!

$30 per person

Includes 2 oz pours of:
-2025 Chardonnay
-2025 Twin Harvest
-2024 Sauvignon Blanc

Reserve your box here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4AA8AB2CABFFC34-63922342-memorial#/

We look forward to serving you this weekend and helping you kick off summer with great wine, delicious pairings, and beautiful vineyard views.

𝗧𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀:
• Friday: 3pm–8pm
• Saturday:11am–5pm
• Monday: 11am–5pm

Closed Sunday. Full menu also available all weekend.

 

Fee: $30 per person

Whites Flight paired with a handcrafted Charcuterie Box

Kuenzi Family Vineyard Wine Tasting Room
Kuenzi Family Vineyard Wine Tasting Room 97304 7919 Spring Valley Rd NW,, Salem, OR 97304
May (2026)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable