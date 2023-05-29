 Calendar Home
Location:Lange Estate Winery
Map:18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035386476
Email:Ali@langewinery.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/langewinery/experience/319021/memorial-day-weekend-tasting-experience?date=2023-05-26&size=2&time=10%3A00
All Dates:May 26, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
May 27, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
May 28, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
May 29, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Memorial Weekend Tasting | Lange Estate Winery

Come join us for a Memorial Day Weekend Tasting Experience and enjoy the vino and spectacular views!
This flight will feature our famed Pinot Gris Reserve, stunning chardonnay, new release rosé, and our favorite pinot noirs!
A reservation deposit of $30 will be taken at the time of your booking and will be refunded during your visit.
Grand Cru Club Members — your booking deposit is waived! Please use the email associated with your club member account when booking to waive the deposit.

 

Fee: $30 PUBLIC | COMPLIMENTARY FOR CLUB MEMBERS

Come join us for a Memorial Day Weekend Tasting Experience and enjoy the vino and spectacular views!

Lange Estate Winery
Lange Estate Winery 18380 18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, Oregon 97115
May (2023)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable