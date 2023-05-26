Memorial Weekend Tasting | Lange Estate Winery

Come join us for a Memorial Day Weekend Tasting Experience and enjoy the vino and spectacular views!

This flight will feature our famed Pinot Gris Reserve, stunning chardonnay, new release rosé, and our favorite pinot noirs!

A reservation deposit of $30 will be taken at the time of your booking and will be refunded during your visit.

Grand Cru Club Members — your booking deposit is waived! Please use the email associated with your club member account when booking to waive the deposit.

Fee: $30 PUBLIC | COMPLIMENTARY FOR CLUB MEMBERS