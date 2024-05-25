|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/464490/memorial-weekend-celebration-woodfired-pizza-and-live-music?date=2024-05-25&size=2&time=12%3A00
|All Dates:
Memorial Weekend - Pizza & Live Music
Gather together on Memorial Weekend, May 25th & 26th, at Knudsen Vineyards for wood-fired pizza, live music and wine on the Terrace. Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event. Live music featuring Jacob Westfall (Saturday) and Ben Rice (Sunday).
Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat.
Pizza will be served from 11 am - 3 pm.
Wood-fired pizza by Taste of Excellence.
8" Personal Pizza, $16/each
Options:
Margherita
Mushroom & Truffle
Sausage & Fennel
All payment for pizza will be paid directly to Taste of Excellence at the time of order.