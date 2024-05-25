 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/464490/memorial-weekend-celebration-woodfired-pizza-and-live-music?date=2024-05-25&size=2&time=12%3A00
All Dates:May 25, 2024 - May 26, 2024

Memorial Weekend - Pizza & Live Music

Gather together on Memorial Weekend, May 25th & 26th, at Knudsen Vineyards for wood-fired pizza, live music and wine on the Terrace. Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event. Live music featuring Jacob Westfall (Saturday) and Ben Rice (Sunday).

Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat.
Pizza will be served from 11 am - 3 pm.

Wood-fired pizza by Taste of Excellence.
8" Personal Pizza, $16/each
Options:
Margherita
Mushroom & Truffle
Sausage & Fennel

All payment for pizza will be paid directly to Taste of Excellence at the time of order.

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

