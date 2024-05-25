Memorial Weekend - Pizza & Live Music

Gather together on Memorial Weekend, May 25th & 26th, at Knudsen Vineyards for wood-fired pizza, live music and wine on the Terrace. Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event. Live music featuring Jacob Westfall (Saturday) and Ben Rice (Sunday).



Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat.

Pizza will be served from 11 am - 3 pm.



Wood-fired pizza by Taste of Excellence.

8" Personal Pizza, $16/each

Options:

Margherita

Mushroom & Truffle

Sausage & Fennel



All payment for pizza will be paid directly to Taste of Excellence at the time of order.