Memorial Weekend Music Series

Join us at Cória Estates for a weekend filled with live música, soulful local talent, fresh flavors de la cocina, and pours of your favorite wines. Nestled among the rolling hills of South Salem, our estate offers the perfect backdrop to celebrate the long weekend. Bring a friend, grab a glass, and settle in for an unforgettable experience. ¡Salud!







Saturday, May 23rd: Bernie Sims | 3-5 PM



Sunday, May 24th: Gina DeNoble | 3-5 PM



Monday, May 25th: Double Down | 3-5 PM