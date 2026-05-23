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Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: (503) 363-0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/experience/317002/indoor-reservation?date=2026-04-08&size=2&time=12%3A00
All Dates:May 23, 2026 - May 25, 2026 Music performances are from 3:00 - 5:00 pm

Memorial Weekend Music Series

Join us at Cória Estates for a weekend filled with live música, soulful local talent, fresh flavors de la cocina, and pours of your favorite wines. Nestled among the rolling hills of South Salem, our estate offers the perfect backdrop to celebrate the long weekend. Bring a friend, grab a glass, and settle in for an unforgettable experience. ¡Salud!



Saturday, May 23rd: Bernie Sims | 3-5 PM

Sunday, May 24th: Gina DeNoble | 3-5 PM

Monday, May 25th: Double Down | 3-5 PM

5.23 | Bernie Sims | 3-5 PM 5.24 | Gina DeNoble | 3-5 PM 5.25 | Double Down | 3-5 PM

Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
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