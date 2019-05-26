 Calendar Home
Location:Utopia Vineyard
Map:17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871671
Email:info@utopiawine.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/memorial-weekend-in-wine-country.html
All Dates:May 25, 2019 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
May 26, 2019 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
May 27, 2019 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Memorial Weekend In Wine Country

Join us at the vineyard for a Memorial Weekend Celebration in Wine Country. Taste elegant estate wines, enjoy spectacular vistas from our tasting room at the vineyard in the Ribbon Ridge AVA. Try our New 2017 Estate Pinot Noir. Enjoy a picnic in the Heart of America’s Burgundy! ($20 for Non-Members).

"The cost of freedom is always high, but Americans have always paid it. And one path we shall never choose, and that is the path of surrender, or submission" (said John F. Kennedy)

 

Fee: $20

Taste elegant estate wines, enjoy spectacular vistas from our tasting room at the vineyard...

Utopia Vineyard
Utopia Vineyard 17445 17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable