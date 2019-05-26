Memorial Weekend In Wine Country

Join us at the vineyard for a Memorial Weekend Celebration in Wine Country. Taste elegant estate wines, enjoy spectacular vistas from our tasting room at the vineyard in the Ribbon Ridge AVA. Try our New 2017 Estate Pinot Noir. Enjoy a picnic in the Heart of America’s Burgundy! ($20 for Non-Members).



"The cost of freedom is always high, but Americans have always paid it. And one path we shall never choose, and that is the path of surrender, or submission" (said John F. Kennedy)

Fee: $20